UConn baseball coach to be inducted to New England Intercollegiate Hall of Fame

STORRS -- Long before Andy Baylock was the Director of Alumni and Community Relations for the UConn football program, he was as assistant coach, where now, he is the long-time head coach of their baseball program.

On Friday, Baylock will be inducted into the New England Intercollegiate Baseball Association Hall of Fame in it's inaugural class.

Baylock has been a part of the UConn Athletic Department since 1963. He holds the program record of 556 wins in 24 years as head Husky. He guided UConn to three NCAA Tournament appearances, while averaging 23 wins per season.

In a release from UConn, Baylock, a New Britain native, said "to be able to go in with all of these coaches that are near and dear to me is special. I'm extremely fortunate to be part of this inaugural class."

Congratulations coach.

