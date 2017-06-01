× Blumenthal: State was overcharged $1 million for EpiPen after company allegedly miscategorized injectors

WASHINGTON — According to a new estimate from the the Department of Health and Human services, the company behind the epinephrine injectors allegedly categorized Epipens as generic drugs instead of a name brand products.

Mylan also allegedly incorrectly classified its signature product under a government rebate program. This allowed the company to provide medicaid less in rebates for over 10 years, leaving taxpayers to fit the bill.

According to US Senator Richard Blumenthal, a new estimate shows that Mylan overcharged the federal Medicaid program at least $1.27 billion by misclassifying its EpiPens.

He said Connecticut’s Medicaid program was overcharged at least $1.1 million in 2016 alone.

In October, after weeks of public criticism and scrutiny from members of Congress, Mylan announced a $465 million settlement with the Department of Justice over misclassification concerns.

These new allegations plus some new calculations are causing some US Senators to look towards raising the amount of the company’s settlement to $530 million.

A spokesperson for Mylan declined to comment on the estimate Wednesday, but said the company is working with the government to finalize the settlement as soon as possible.