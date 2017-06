× Celebrate National Donut Day with a free doughnut

HARTFORD — Friday is National Donut Day — and you can get free doughnuts at several places to celebrate.

Dunkin’ Donuts is giving out a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage.

Cumberland Farms has a similar deal but it’s only available from 5 to 10 p.m.

And Harvest Bakery in Bristol — also giving away free doughnuts with the purchase of any size coffee.