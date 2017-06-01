× Dairy Bar, Jones Building on UConn Storrs campus cleared following gas leak

STORRS — UConn said the gas leak incident that forced them to evacuate several buildings Thursday morning, has been resolved.

A UConn spokesperson said the incident occurred around 11 a.m., where a landscaping barn burned down.

UConn’s website released the following statement on the incident when it first took place:

“During excavation work near the former site of the Landscaping Barn, a piece of equipment struck a natural gas pipeline, causing a gas leak. The area, including the Roy E. Jones Building and the UConn Dairy Bar, has been evacuated while the situation is resolved. No injuries have been reported. UConn firefighters and police officers are on the scene. Please avoid the affected area until further notice.”

The scene was resolved around 2 p.m.

“The gas leak situation on the Storrs campus has been resolved. Normal operations have been restored. Thank you for your patience and cooperation,” said UConn.

No injuries were reported.