Dairy Bar, Jones Building on UConn Storrs campus evacuated due to gas leak

STORRS — UConn said they were forced to evacuate some buildings due to a gas leak Thursday morning.

A UConn spokesperson said the incident occurred around 11 a.m., where a landscaping barn burned down. No injuries have been reported.

UConn’s website released the following statement on the incident:

“During excavation work near the former site of the Landscaping Barn, a piece of equipment struck a natural gas pipeline, causing a gas leak. The area, including the Roy E. Jones Building and the UConn Dairy Bar, has been evacuated while the situation is resolved. No injuries have been reported. UConn firefighters and police officers are on the scene. Please avoid the affected area until further notice.”

No additional information has been released.