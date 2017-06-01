× Hartford church to give away free gas for second year

HARTFORD — A local church will be giving away gas Friday in an effort to spread the word of their ministry.

Mount Olive Church Ministries announced it will host its “2nd Annual GAS ON GOD” event at two locations in Hartford.

Officials at the church said they will be giving the gas away at the following times and locations:

10:00 a.m. – Noble Gas Station, 3250 Main Street, Hartford

12:00 p.m. – Mobil Gas Station, 605 Albany Avenue, Hartford

The first 100 Hartford residents will receive up to $20.00 at both locations.

Representatives of the church said Mobil has partnered with the Mount and each car at the Mobil station will receive a bag with chicken, a biscuit and a bottle of water as long as supplies last.