House leader predicts action on tolls despite opposition

HARTFORD — House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says he still expects lawmakers will act on legislation in the coming days that could lead to tolls on Connecticut’s highways.

The Democrat insisted Thursday “tolls are not dead,” despite the House of Representatives failing Wednesday to debate a promised bill.

That proposal would authorize the Department of Transportation to install electronic tolls. Without enough support, Aresimowicz says lawmakers are working on changes to the bill.

House Minority Leader Themis Klarides predicts there’s “one vote at most” for tolls among House Republicans, saying her caucus is “not going to put our fingerprint on that murder weapon.”

The Motor Transport Association of Connecticut estimates tolls could cost the typical family $7,527 over the next 20 years.

The General Assembly’s regular session adjourns June 7.