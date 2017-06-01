× Lawmakers hit the brakes on vote to bring tolls to Connecticut

HARTFORD — A vote on whether to move forward on adding tolls to Connecticut roadways is on hold due to a lack of support in the House.

Government leaders are now in the process of changing the bill in hopes to win more votes. An amendment is currently being written and the House could vote on the updated proposal as early as today.

The original bill had authorized the Department of Transportation to install electronic tolls around the state, but according to our media partners at the Hartford Courant, the updated bill is expected to be a two-step process with two votes by the legislature.

State Representative Tony Guerrera wanted the transportation committee to have total control over the tolls while some of his colleagues did not want the department to have full authority over rates and where the tolls would be placed.

Also in question, will the addition of electronic tolls be cost-effective for the state?

Republicans said there’s no evidence tolls were driving revenue when you factor in construction costs and that people might avoid toll roads completely.

Democrats point to revenue being collected by neighboring states and said that would help fix our aging infrastructure.

According to the state’s legislative research office, neighboring states are cashing in on tolls. Last year alone, Massachusetts collected nearly $400 million in toll revenue while New Jersey was well over $1 billion.