Man charged with 11 counts of sexual assault to 2 minors in Bristol

BRISTOL — A Bristol man is facing criminal charges after police said he sexually assaulted two minors.

On Wednesday, Bristol police said they arrested and charged Jose Rubet, 42, for assaulting two juvenile females who were known to him.

“This case was investigated after a family member of the children contacted police on April 13th, 2017. The assaults occurred in New Britain over a twelve month period prior to the report to police,” said police.

Police said the two female victims are 10 and 9-years-old.

Rubet is charged with six counts of first degree sexual assault, five counts of fourth degree sexual assault and 11 counts of risk of injury to a minor.