Men tried rob ATM with blowtorch, set the cash on fire, then attempted to put out the fire by peeing on it

EVERETT, Washington – Police identified the two suspects they believe torched an ATM at a, Everett, Washington, bank Tuesday, according to Q13 FOX.

Police said the suspects are Eli Steen and Jason Kovar, both of whom are 31 and from Everett.

There is probable cause to arrest both on arson and burglary charges, police said.

"They attempted to get into the ATM and it looks like they used a blowtorch, which caught the currency on fire and created a little fire damage," said John Dickson, the executive VP and COO of Coastal Community Bank.

Steen and Kovar are also wanted for questioning in relation to several other commercial burglaries in Snohomish County.

Aaron Snell with the Everett Police Department said the suspects used a blowtorch to try and access the ATM's cash box.

In the process of doing so, they accidentally set the money on fire and one of the men urinated on the flames to try to put it out.

