Middletown tenants have no home after storm

MIDDLETOWN -- Tenants of an apartment building inside the Hunter's Crossing Complex in Middletown have been without a place to sleep since the middle of May.

"We have no ceiling, no carpet and all my stuff is under plastic in the middle of the floor," says Kareem Davis a tenant of Hunter's Crossing.

Davis says contractors were working on the roof of his building since November. He claims the workers failed to use a tarp over his roof for months.

Two weeks ago, the roof started leaking after a heavy rain storm causing serious damage to all apartments on the second and third floors of the building.

Davis and several other tenants complained to management about the damages as well as their time missed inside their apartments. Davis says management asked all tenants to save receipts from hotels in order for reimbursement. But Davis claims management is still asking for the full rent regardless of their time outside of their apartments. It's a request that has tenants upset.

"I don't plan on paying rent. I mean, look at this place," says Caitlin Appell, a renter at Hunter's Crossing.

FOX61 tried to speak to the Owner of Hunter's Crossing as well as the management's office. Everyone declined to speak with us.