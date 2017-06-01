Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Gunnar is a pointer or Jack Russell Terrier mix.

He is a neutered male, and he is 4-5 yrs old.

He is a happy, friendly dog with a “Lab-like” personality. He loves loves to be loved, and if you stop petting him, he’ll nudge and snuggle you for more!

He gets along well with people, other dogs, and has shown himself to be gentle and safe with kids at recent events.

He was rescued from a local dog pound after he was found roaming and was never claimed. He must have been someone’s family pet, because he seems well socialized and respects the leash.

He’d be great for someone looking for a young, athletic dog, but perhaps needs something smaller. He has the appearance and presence of a bigger dog, but he’s only 32 lbs!

To learn more about Gunnar or other pets that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.

And June is Dog License Renewal Month. By State Statute, dogs in the State of Connecticut six months or older must be licensed each year in the town where they live in the month of June. The license is in effect from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018. The fee for the license is $8 for a dog that is neutered or spayed. The fee for a dog which is not neutered or spayed is $19. A current rabies certificate is required for all dogs and a neutered/spayed certificate is required for dogs that will be licensed for the first time or if recently neutered or spayed.