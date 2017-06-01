Police: Man stole money from donation jar in Clinton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON -- Clinton police are asking for the public help in identifying a man who they said took money from a donation jar.

On Tuesday, around 6:30 p.m., Clinton police said the male took a donation jar that was at the High Street Shell Gas Station.

"It’s hard to see but in the video, the male takes a donation jar with his right hand and secretes it under his jacket, as the clerk turns his back and walks away for a brief moment. The donation jar had approximately $50 in cash inside," said police.

The wanted person is described as a black male in his 20s, with long hair, heavy set, and was wearing a maroon “Kyrie Irving” Cleveland Cavaliers basketball jersey. Police said the male got into a silver SUV believed to be a Chevy.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Clinton Police 860-669-0451