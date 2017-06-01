Police searching for 3 people wanted for credit card fraud in CT, Mass, RI

MASSACHUSETTS — Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for three people believed to be involved in numerous credit card fraud cases in Massachusetts, Connecticut and possibly Rhode Island.

Massachusetts State Police said the credit card fraud took place in March and the suspects traveled to numerous Walmart stores and used stolen credit card information to make fraudulent purchases worth thousands of dollars.

“The suspects traveled together in a white Ford expedition EL (extended length) SUV at the time, which may have been a rental car with possible Rhode Island or other out-of-state registration plates,” said police.

If anyone has information on these wanted individuals, you are asked to call Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit 413-505-5936, or Text-a-Tip by texting the word CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) and type the word SOLVE into the body of the message followed by your tip.