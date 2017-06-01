Potential CT impacts of President Trump’s decision on Paris climate agreement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- In a state where the economy is already struggling, one expert predicts it could now get worse as a result of Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Don Strait, the President of the CT Fund for the Environment, calls Trump's decision foolish and reckless.

"There is enormous potential for more and more solar, for wind energy," said Strait, who is also a member of Governor Dannel P. Malloy's Council on Climate Change.

"We can't really rely on the coal industry and stuff we have to rely more on wind and solar power," said Javier Reyes of Wallingford.

"If it creates jobs to use cleaner energy, I don't see why we wouldn't," said Amanda Morgan of Wallingford. "Especially for the planet you know I think we should put that first if we're living on it."

And, without what he calls the most hopeful international agreement on climate ever, Strait said Connecticut will be on the weather watch more frequently.

"It really has to do with temperature extremes just making it more likely that we see these incredibly damaging storms," said Straight.

Strait said as many as 15,000 coastal Connecticut homes could be at risk more often. But, so would Connecticut's transportation infrastructure.

"Route 95 and our rail line are in very low-lying areas and Connecticut can't do business without those infrastructures," he said.

Sea levels could rise by a foot over the next 30 years here in Connecticut, he said. Adding that a big concern for the. U.S. military is global warming

"Such as drought and refugee crisis. And we all know what refugee crisis can do to countries around the world," said Strait.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Malloy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman released a written statement reading, in part, that the President's decision will mean "The agricultural, economic, and human repercussions will be felt in the years to come."