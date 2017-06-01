Private property in Sherman turned into Audobon Society sanctuary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHERMAN -- In the small town of Sherman, there are a lot of things that are old. But these days, there’s something new and big, even if it has been around for centuries.

There are over 20 miles of trails at the Deer Pond Farm, formerly a private residence and is now part of the Connecticut Audobon Society’s’ stable of sanctuaries.

The family that left it to them wanted it to be preserved as a conservation site. Program Director Cathy Hagadorn will help carry out that mission.

"We have a diversity of habitats here, from the mature forests to open meadows and fields, to the vernal pools and wetlands, there’s a lot to explore," said Hagadorn.

They’ve already counted over 55 different species of birds here, and that just is the tip of this 830 acre iceberg, roughly the same size as Central Park.