Rising Stars Award Breakfast recognizes difference-makers

HARTFORD -- Nancy Wheeler, senior VP and executive director for investor relations for the MetroHartford Alliance stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to talk about the Rising Stars Awards Breakfast.

This special edition program will recognize individuals and institutions who, through their leadership and accomplishments, are making sustainable differences in our city and region. This prestigious award program happens on the floor of the CT Convention Center.

Award recipients include:

Bradley Development League

Hartford Public Library

Walter Harrison, President, University of Hartford

Linda J. Kelly, Past President, Hartford Foundation for Public Giving

Tickets are $45 per person or tables of 10 for $450.