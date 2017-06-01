× ShopRite store in West Haven to close, 148 workers affected

WEST HAVEN — The ShopRite supermarket in West Haven has notified the state that it will be closing, leaving 148 people affected.

The store, located at Campbell & First Ave, notified the state Department of Labor Friday of the closing.

The store will close on July 29.

Many employees of the store are represented by the United Food & Commercial Workers, Local 371.

Officials for the store said, “The lease for this site is nearing the end of its term and we made a decision, based on rising costs, to close this location and focus on our other ShopRite stores in the area, including the nearby ShopRite in Orange. We remain committed to providing the New Haven County community with the same great services at our ShopRite stores.All the associates from the West Haven location are welcome to apply for jobs at our other store locations in the area, and many have already done that. We are hoping to place between 80 and 100 of those associates in new positions at our other stores.”