WATCH LIVE: President Trump makes decision on Paris climate change accord

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will announce that the United States is withdrawing from the Paris climate change accord.

That’s according to multiple congressional officials and others briefed by the White House on the decision.

According to those briefed, Trump will argue that the Paris pact is a bad deal for American workers and was poorly negotiated by the Obama administration.

Those briefed by the White House insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the matter ahead of President Trump’s announcement Thursday afternoon in the Rose Garden.

Five Nordic countries have written a last-minute letter to President Donald Trump urging him to “make the right decision” and keep America signed onto the Paris climate accord.

The leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden say the 2015 Paris Agreement to reduce global warming was a commitment “to our children.”

In a letter sent hours before Trump was due to announce on Thursday whether the U.S. would pull out of the accord, the five leaders say the effects of global warming are already visible in all parts of our planet.

They say it’s “crucial.. that all parties stick to the Paris Agreement.”

The letter is signed “Your Nordic Friends” and urges Trump “to show global leadership – and to make the right decision.”

U.S. Senator, Connecticut Chris Murphy took to Twitter in regards to President Trump’s decision.

Dear planet, we're sorry. Please just hang on for three and a half more years and we'll fix this. We promise. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 1, 2017