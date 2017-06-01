× Missing 10-year-old found after West Haven police issue Silver Alert

WEST HAVEN — Police say a missing 10-year-old boy they issued a Silver Alert for has been found.

West Haven Police said they found the boy at a local school ball field in good health. He was missing for about 5 hours after writing a concerning note.

Police said Eshwar Balakumar was last seen on Wednesday.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.