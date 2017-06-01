Wolcott’s teacher of the year at center of mishandled PTO funds investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOLCOTT — A beloved former kindergarten teacher and the Wolcott School District Teacher of the Year is at the center of an investigation into mishandling of PTO funds.

FOX61 has confirmed Jane Gargano, a longtime kindergarten teacher at Alcott Middle School and the treasurer for Alcott’s PTO, is under investigation by both the school district and Wolcott Police. Police said earlier this week they were investigating a claim of mishandled funds, but were not releasing the teacher’s identity because she has not been charged with anything at this time.

Documents FOX61 obtained through a public records request show the formal investigation into Gargano’s handling of the money began in early May.

On May 2, administrators conducted an internal interview with Gargano then placed her on administrative leave. Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens said at that time, the superintendent informed police about possibly wrongdoings at the school.

That same day, Gargano wrote a check to the PTO for $3,900. It is unknown at this time how much money is in question in this investigation.

“[$3,900] could very well be the number and it all could be paid back. We don’t know yet until we do look into it to find out,” said Chief Stephens.

Chief Stephens said the investigation into any criminal wrongdoing is complex and they would likely need to hire an actuary. It could take months before this is completed and before police determine if they have any reason to issue an arrest warrant.

He said, “A case like this you want to get ahold of everything you can and if that entails getting search warrants for different bank accounts, we have to do that. We have to track down what banks, what accounts were there to see what was going in, what was coming out. It’s not an overnight process by no stretch of the imagination.”

Documents show Gargano wrote to Superintendent Dr. Tony Gasper on May 16 announcing her resignation effective June 30. (http://fox61.com/2017/05/31/amidst-police-investigation-wolcott-teacher-resigns/)

In a May 17 letter, Dr. Gasper informed Gargano the administration was considering terminating her contract due to “improper conduct in handling and managing the financial affairs of the Alcott School PTO for multiple school years” and her “insubordinate behavior during [Gasper’s] investigating of [Gargano’s] reported misconduct as a PTO officer.”

Dr. Gasper wrote, “You were afforded multiple opportunities to provide me with documentation regarding the conduct you engaged in over multiple school years as Treasurer of the Alcott School PTO. You provided only minimal documentation and information with regard to the actions you took and decisions you made in that position. The provided documentation failed to demonstrate that your actions as Treasurer were proper, professionally responsible, and ethical. Your actions stand as a violation of the important trust that parents and the community placed in you as a professional public educator.”

On May 26, Gargano wrote a letter to Dr. Gasper announcing her resignation effective immediately.

Another letter obtained by FOX61 from the PTO Vice-President to Dr. Gasper details at least two incidents involving Gargano where PTO funds were exchanged in cash without going through the PTO’s bank account. In one example, a $741 owed reimbursement was sent home in a child’s backpack in the form of cash.

The PTO Vice-President wrote in her letter, “It has been such a difficult, heartbreaking and infuriating time and, as each piece falls into place and more vendors and parents come forward with stories, difficult to process and keep track of.”

FOX 61 knocked on Gargano’s door to ask for comment Thursday, but no one answered.

A mother of one of Gargano’s former students said the news came as a shock to her.

“Jane was my older son’s kindergarten teacher years ago. He’s in 2nd grade now,” said Kelly Moore.

She said, “The kids loved her. My son heard yesterday that she was no longer at the school, he was listening to the conversation, and he started to cry and he hasn’t been in her class for two years.”

Moore said she doesn’t believe the allegations are true.

“As the shock set in, I was like, ‘I don’t believe it,’ and if it did happen, I mean, I’m not one to pass judgment. I don’t care. I still love her,” Moore said.​