3 Ex-Penn State administrators get jail time

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Three ex-Penn State officials are getting jail time for failing to report now-convicted sexual predator Jerry Sandusky to authorities.

Former Penn State President Graham Spanier and former vice president Gary Schultz will have to spend two months in jail. Former athletic director Tim Curley will spend three months in jail. The rest of their sentences will be served in house arrest.

A graduate coaching assistant told administrators that he saw Sandusky molesting a boy in a football team shower in 2001. But Spanier, Curley and Schultz didn't report him to child welfare authorities or police.

Sandusky wasn't arrested until a tip in 2011 led investigators to interview the shower witness. Sandusky is now serving a 30-to-60-year sentence for abusing 10 boys, but is appealing.

Spanier also plans to appeal.

Prosecutors say Spanier was a "failure as a leader when it matter most," when university administrators failed to act on a 2001 sex abuse allegation against ex-assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

Laura Ditka, a prosecutor in the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office, says Spanier chose to "protect his reputation and the reputation of his friends and the reputation of the University above the well-being of some innocent children. She called that inexcusable.