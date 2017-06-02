× 4 children, 2 adults injured following crash on I-84 in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Firefighters said six people were injured and sent to the hospital following a car crash Friday evening.

Manchester Fire Department said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters said when they arrived, they had found out that a car had lost control and crashed on the exit 60 off-ramp.

Firefighters said the accident involved one car with seven people in it. The extent of the six people injured are unknown at this time but all were sent to the hospital, according to firefighters.

The scene is now cleared. No additional information has been released. Stay with FOX61 as this story develops.