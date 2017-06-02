A sunny start, but showers or thunderstorms possible later today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday starts sunny, then turns partly cloudy by afternoon with the chance for a widely scattered shower or thunderstorm. With some cold air above our heads, there is a possibility for small hail in any downpours that develop.

Right now, Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend with morning sunshine mixing in with a few afternoon clouds and cooler-than-average temperatures near 70 degrees. Sunday will remain dry though about midday, but as the afternoon progresses, we'll increase the chance of seeing showers.

Next week looks cloudy, cooler and wet for the start of the first full week of June! High temperatures will only be in the 60s.

Forecast Details:

Friday: Partly cloudy. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in spots. High: Low 70s.

Saturday: Morning sun mixing with some afternoon clouds. High: Near 70.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Chance afternoon/evening showers. High: Near 70.

Monday & Tuesday: Cloudy, cooler and wet with periods of rain & drizzle. High: 60s.

