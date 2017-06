× Bus crashes into building in Vernon

VERNON— Authorities are investigating after they said a bus crashed into a building early Friday morning.

According to Tolland County 911’s twitter feed, the crash happened in the area of 100 West Street in Vernon.

VERNON UPDATE: First arriving unit reports transit bus vs building. Possible heavy damage to building. There are no reported injuries. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) June 2, 2017

No injuries have been reported.

