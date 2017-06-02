× Do you think you have the cutest pet?

HARTFORD — Do you think you have the cutest pet? Well Pet Value is once again hosting a casting call for pets to be featured in next year’s calendar.

It’s open to pet owners in 13 states including right here in Connecticut and Rhode Island. All you do is submit pictures of your pet by uploading them through pet value’s Facebook page!

The best part? It’s completely free! You have until June 30 to submit your pictures.

