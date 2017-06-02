High School Softball: Seymour, Southington advance to semifinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEYMOUR -- In the Class M softball quarterfinal, the Seymour Wildcats hosted the Granby Bears. The game was short on scoring but not excitement.

The Bears scored in the top of the first when Anna-Marie Groskritz sent a grounder in between first and second. The score would stay 1-0 till the bottom of the seventh when Shari Minalga drove a ball deep to center field up against the fence that drove in the tying run for the Wildcats.

Then, just two batters later, Wildcats' Chelsea Avila, dropped a hit just past second base and Minalga running on two outs crossed the plate with the winning run. The Wildcats would go on to win, 2-1, advancing to the semifinal round where they will face St Joseph.

SOUTHINGTON -- The Lady Knights of Southington are making another run in the Class LL softball tournament, as they hosted the Panthers from E.O. Smith.

Southington jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first and added another run in the fourth when Kaitlin Semmel sent a fly ball deep to left field that brought home Francesca Ferrante. 4-0 would be the final as Southington moves on to the semi final were they will face the winner of Cheshire/Westhill.