Kathy Griffin to hold news conference on President Trump photo

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Kathy Griffin and her lawyer have scheduled a news conference to discuss the fallout from the photo of her posing with a severed head resembling President Trump.

The photos sparked outrage on social media, and prompted CNN to fire Griffin from her decade-long gig hosting a New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper.

Attorney Lisa Bloom sent out a press release this week for a news conference Friday morning. In it, Bloom said she and Griffin will “explain the true motivation behind the image, and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured.”

Proud to announce that I represent Kathy Griffin. We will be holding a press conference tomorrow morning. Here's the details. pic.twitter.com/1FejPNGzoV — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 2, 2017

Kathy Griffin publicly apologized within hours after the photo went viral, and took the photo down.

President Trump tweeted that “should be ashamed of herself” for posting the images, saying his children are having a hard time with the photos. First Lady

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Melania Trump issued a statement that read, “As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing. When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it.”