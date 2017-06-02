Man shot dead inside his New Haven home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- New Haven police are investigating an overnight shooting left one man dead inside his home on Greenwood Street.

Police said 27-year-old Joshua Rivera had returned to his house shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. He was hit in his home when a bullet came through his first floor window and struck him in the head. Rivera was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, but did not survive.

Police told FOX61 the bullet came from a gunshot by someone outside the home. They said they were alerted to the shooting by the city’s ShotSpotter system, which had picked up on roughly 10 gunshots near Rivera’s home.

Achilles Generoso, assistant chief and head of the Investigation Unit for New Haven police, said so far the investigation is indicating this was not a targeted shooting but a random act.

“This is a tragedy and we’re going to do everything we can to find whoever did this,” Generoso said.

He also said detectives will return to the Greenwood Street neighborhood to continue their investigation Friday.

“As the day goes one, our district manager will likely be here with Yale child studies to canvas the neighborhood to make sure any children in the neighborhood weren’t traumatized if they were we’ll offer serves to them,” Generoso said.

Police said they are still on the hunt for the person responsible for the shooting. That person is described as a shorter, thin man wearing an oversized black hooded sweatshirt and light colored jeans. Police said the man was last seen running away from the scene.