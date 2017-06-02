Middletown apartment building condemned; tenants still without a place to stay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN – It has been a renter’s nightmare for the tenants at the Hunter’s Crossing Apartments since rain poured through the roof of one of the buildings two weeks ago.

FOX61 reached out the mayor to get clarification on the status of the building since several tenants are still not allowed back in.

Mayor Daniel Drew said Building 4 was condemned on Friday, May 20th which was two weeks ago. So far, only seven units are off-limits.

However, four tenants said they did not even know the building was condemned in the first place.

"Living through this stressful situation, living at motels, bouncing around from motel to motel and trying to find the best rates every night. It’s very tiring,” said Richard Boywitt, a tenant at Hunter’s Crossing.

Boywitt is one of many people who has been forced to live a nomadic lifestyle since rain came pouring through the roof.

Mayor Drew said at the time, 30 units were condemned because of wiring issues. The following Monday, 23 of the 30 tenants were allowed back in but up to today, seven units are still unfit. He said the company that owns the complex needs to hire a mold certification inspector to test for mold before the rest can move back in.

"I don’t ever want to see anyone inconvenienced and we’re doing everything we can here at City Hall to expedite the process,” said Mayor Drew.

He added the building inspector and health inspector made it clear to the apartment managers, the remaining tenants are not allowed to move back in until the mold inspection is complete and the construction of the building is in compliance with the city code.

However, Boywitt said he has received two texts from one of the managers saying the building has been cleared and he can re-enter.

"Because he approved the insulation, the sheet rock could start going up, but that does not translate to tenants being able to move back in!” added Boywitt.

Boywitt said it has been very frustrating since the flood. Several books of his had to be thrown out since they were all wet, his belongings have been packed up in plastic bins, and his mattress is damaged from being soaked.

When FOX61 asked the mayor if he had any idea of when the remaining tenants can move back in, he said it all depends on the apartment management and who they hire to do the mold inspection.

Some tenants said management has also refused to reimburse them for motel stays and still requires them to pay the full rent even though they have not been living there.

The mayor said if this is becoming a concern, he suggested the tenants reach out to The Department of Consumer Protection or find a private attorney.