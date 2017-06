× 1 injured in Terryville house fire

TERRYVILLE — A person was taken to the hospital after an early morning house fire in Terryville.

Plymouth police said the fire was reported around 5 a.m. and happened at a home in the area of 86 Main Street.

FOX 61 has learned that the person injured is being treated for smoke inhalation at Bristol Hospital.

Check back with FOX 61 as this story develops.