Pair arrested in Manchester trying to pickup marijuana package worth $50,000

MANCHESTER — Police arrested a man and a woman after they tried to take delivery of large package of marijuana that had been shipped from California.

Police arrested Catherine Conney, 60, and charged her with multiple narcotics possession and conspiracy charges, possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of paraphernalia in a school zone, possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to possess more than 4 oz of marijuana, conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to sell, conspiracy to possess drugs in a school zone, and conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to sell in a school zone. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Michael Williams 33, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, possession of marijuana less than ½ ounce, possession of paraphernalia in a school zone, possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to possess more than 4 oz of marijuana, conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to sell, conspiracy to possess drugs in a school zone, and conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to sell in a school zone. His bond was set at $50,000

Police said the East Central Narcotics Task Force received a tip that two people were receiving a large package of marijuana from California addressed to an individual whom resides in Manchester. Police said that the homeowner didn’t know a package was being delivered. Police with were able to stop a vehicle leaving the scene occupied by Michael Williams and Catherine Cooney.

The task force determined Williams and Cooney were waiting for the package of marijuana to be delivered and take possession of it. Police said the package had just over eleven pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of over $50,000.