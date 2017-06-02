× Police: Over 400 bags of heroin seized in Tolland

TOLLAND — Police said they seized over 400 bags of heroin from two men following a traffic stop.

Around 4:36 p.m., Tolland police said they were patrolling I-84 eastbound when they saw a Hyundai sedan tailgating another car. Police said they also saw the front seat passenger not wearing a seat-belt and initiated a traffic stop in the area of exit 69 in Tolland.

Teddy Hanson, 40, and James Curtis 46, both of Maine, were the two men pulled over.

Police said during the stop, they sensed criminal activity along with several edibles, or THC laced brownies in the glove compartment in plain view.

Troopers requested a narcotic detection K-9 to respond to the scene.

“Upon arrival, K-9 Dutch alerted to the presence of narcotics located in the vehicle. Troopers located approximately 230 bags of suspected heroin located in a cardboard box in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Curtis and Hanson were taken into custody. Once in custody approximately 200 additional bags of heroin were located on Hanson,” said police.

Hansen is charged with failure to drive reasonable distance apart, possession of a narcotic, possession of a narcotic with intent to sell.

Curtis is charged with failure to wear seat-belt, possession of a hallucinogen, possession of a narcotic, possession of a narcotic with intent to sell.

Both are being held on $150,000 bond each and are scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on June 5.