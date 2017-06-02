Pratt & Whitney’s 2017 Special Olympics Floor Hockey Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD -- In this week's Student News segment, Pratt & Whitney employees took time away from the desk to help the community.

For the past 40 years and 19th consecutive year in East Hartford, they're hosting the 2017 Special Olympics floor hockey competition right at the P&W Hangar Museum.

Student news reporter Hannah Mitchell from South Windsor High School has the story.

