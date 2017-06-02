Recipe – The Elvis

HARTFORD --Chef Luis Vasquez of Butchers and Bakers in Farmington stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to
The Elvis
- 2 slices of Brioche bread
- 2 tablespoons of peanut butter
- 1/2 a banana, sliced
- 1 cup French toast batter
- 2 oz of creme Anglaise
- powdered sugar for garnish
- Spread the peanut butter on one slice of bread, and arrange the sliced bananas evenly on top.
- Top with the other slice of bread and soak the "sandwich" in the french toast batter for a few seconds.
- Cook the Elvis on medium heat for about 4 minutes on each side.
- Place in a 350-degree oven for 5 minutes to finish.
- Slice the sandwich diagonally and plate.
- Drizzle with creme Anglaise and dust with powder sugar
41.763711 -72.685093