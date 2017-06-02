Recipe – The Elvis

Posted 11:50 AM, June 2, 2017, by

HARTFORD --Chef Luis Vasquez of Butchers and Bakers in Farmington stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to

The Elvis

  • 2 slices of Brioche bread
  • 2 tablespoons of peanut butter
  • 1/2 a banana, sliced
  • 1 cup French toast batter
  • 2 oz of creme Anglaise
  • powdered sugar for garnish
  1. Spread the peanut butter on one slice of bread, and arrange the sliced bananas evenly on top.
  2. Top with the other slice of bread and soak the "sandwich" in the french toast batter for a few seconds.
  3. Cook the Elvis on medium heat for about 4 minutes on each side.
  4. Place in a 350-degree oven for 5 minutes to finish.
  5. Slice the sandwich diagonally and plate.
  6. Drizzle with creme Anglaise and dust with powder sugar
Related stories