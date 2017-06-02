× Road closed for ammonia leak in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — East Hartford Fire Department Chief John Oates said a leak caused them to close a road Friday morning.

Oates said a 100-gallon ammonia tank at Burnside Ice Company and the Olde Burnside Brewery on Tolland Street had a leak. The valve failed on the compressor in their anhydrous ammonia system, used for refrigeration. He said the fire department went in and turned a valve off.

He said they also evacuated a neighbor on the right side as a precaution, because they were so close.

Nobody was hurt, said Oates, and the department is currently checking ammonia levels to make sure it’s safe to go back to the area.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection‘s Emergency Response Unit also responded to the accident.