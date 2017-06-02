× Route 68 in Naugatuck to shutdown until Monday morning due to construction

NAUGATUCK — Connecticut Department of Transportation announced Friday that Route 68 in Naugatuck will shutdown for a short period of time due to construction.

DOT said there will be construction done to the replacement of Bridge 00596 which carries Route 68 over Route 8, S.R. 710, Metro-North Railroad and Naugatuck River in Naugatuck.

The closure will begin on Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m., until 5 a.m., Monday, June 5.

DOT has released the following detour route:

Route 68 East: Follow Route 63, south to Route 8, north to exit 28 to Route 68, east.

Route 68 West: Follow Route 8, south to exit 26 to Route 63, north to Route 68, west.

