There is history in every bite at Harry’s Place in Colchester

COLCHESTER — There is history in every bite at Harry’s Place.

The iconic Colchester seasonal roadside drive-in has been serving comfort food for 97 years and there’s no signs of slowing down.

The white-washed shack on Broadway is on the National Register of Historic Places.

“We just get to continue the tradition every year,” said owner John Garet, who’s family took over the business in 1978. “We pretty much serve the same stuff as when it first opened and our customers love it.”

“Harry’s is the best,” said Aime W. on Facebook. “I’ve been coming here since I was a kid and now I take my kid! Great burgers, always cooked to perfection!”

It’s those multi-generational families that pass along the history and become customers for life.

Opened from March through October, Harry’s is known for its signature 1/4 pound burgers with all the toppings, along with hot dogs, fresh seafood and more. The menu is also filled with more than 30 flavors of ice cream and the milkshakes are a top seller.

Come find out what history tastes like and tell them the Foodie Friday gang sent ya!

Do you have a suggestion for Foodie Friday? Let us know by emailing foodiefriday@fox61.com or reach out to us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – just use #FoodieFriday and #FOX61.

Or use the contact form below: