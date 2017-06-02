Wallingford PD: 2 juveniles, 3 adults arrested for vandalism, burglary to a building

WALLINGFORD — Two juveniles, three adults are facing criminal charges after police said they broke into a building and damaged it.

On Friday, Wallingford police said around 5:14 a.m., they were sent to Alleghany Ludlum Steel located at 80 Valley Street after reports of individuals vandalizing the inside of the building. When officers arrived, they saw several broken windows and pieces of electronics. Police said they also saw several rooms within the building that were vandalized with writing on the walls and items within the rooms that were broken.

Police said several tools were also stolen from the building which were later recovered.

Police said “additional officers responding to the scene located a 16-year-old and 18-year-old Alyssa Bowers running in an adjacent field away from the Alleghany building. The two individuals were taken into custody. It was learned two additional suspects may have run to Bowers’ home which is located in the same neighborhood as the Alleghany building. Bowers believed the two suspects may have broken into her residence to hide from the police.”

Police added “while officers were attempting to make contact with the Bowers’ residents, they recognized a 15-year-old juvenile subject from previous police encounters inside. Officers were able to gain entry and took the juvenile into custody. An additional suspect, 20-year-old Jose Cardona was located hiding in a closet inside the residence. Officers confirmed with the Bowers’ residents that the juvenile and Cardona did not reside there nor did they have permission to be inside the residence.”

Police said a fifth suspect, David Locklear, 21, was found at his home which is also in the same area of the building.

Bowers was charged with criminal mischief in the first degree, burglary in the third degree, and conspiracy to commit the first two charges. She was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on June 12.

Jose Cardona was charged with criminal mischief in the first degree, burglary in the second and third degree, larceny in the third degree and conspiracy to commit the previous charges. He was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on June 12.

The 16-year-old was charged with criminal mischief in the first degree, burglary in the third degree, larceny in the third degree and conspiracy to commit the previous charges.

The 15-year-old was charged with criminal mischief in the first degree, burglary in the second and third degree and larceny in the third degree.