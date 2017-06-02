× Waterbury Police seek Prospect man who targeted pedestrian in hit and run

WATERBURY — The Waterbury Police department are looking for a suspect they say intentionally targeted a pedestrian in a hit and run.

Police say Nicholas Diorio, 28, of Prospect, targeted the pedestrian in the incident on May 23rd.

A warrant has been issued for Diorio charging him with assault, reckless endangerment, and evading responsibility.

Police are asking anyone with any information concerning the location of Diorio is encouraged to contact the Waterbury Police.