A tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of bananas rolls over on highway

CLINTON — Police said a tractor-trailer traveling I-95 northbound between exits 62 and 63 near Clinton, was carrying thousands of pounds of bananas when it rolled over Saturday morning.

Police said the truck rolled over onto its left side, causing the left lane and shoulder to be closed.

Police said the truck was carrying 40,000 pounds of bananas that were undamaged when it rolled over. Consumer protection and the Department of Transportation were on scene to assist state police with the crash.

Police said there were no injuries and the incident remains under investigation.