American cars shine under sunny skies for first day of Greenwich Concours

GREENWICH — It was a day for the finest of American cars at the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance Saturday. Foreign cars will be on display Sunday.

Over 100 cars packed Roger Sherman Baldwin Park and thousands turned out to see them under mostly sunny skies.

While most of the cars were American, there were some European supercars as well. The collectors took the center stage, while new car dealers had the latest models on display on the edges of the park.

A tented area featured cars that will go up for sale through Bonhams on Sunday. Most of the cars up for auction were in pristine condition, however several were in need of a major restoration.

Proceeds from the event will go to Americares, a relief organization that responds to people affected by poverty or disaster.