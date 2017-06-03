× DCF worker charged with possession child pornography in Hamden

HAMDEN — A DCF worker is facing criminal charges after police said he was in possession of child pornography.

On May 31, Luis Rivas-Vasquez, 56, turned himself in to Hamden police where he was charged with possession of child pornography.

In 2015, Hamden Police Department Computer Crimes Unit conducted an investigation regarding child pornography. Computer equipment was seized from Rivas-Vasquez home, police said.

A forensic examination found 13 movie files of suspected child pornography and police said they submitted an arrest warrant for Rivas-Vasquez.

DCF did release a statement saying they are disturbed by the allegations and Rivas-Vasquez has been let go from his position.

The Department has high professional and ethical standards for all its 3,400 employees, particularly for those who have contact with children and we are disturbed by these allegations. When we learned of the arrest of one of the Department’s social workers, we took immediate action, including ensuring he is no longer on the job and seizing his state computer which will be made available to law enforcement. In addition, although we have not received complaints regarding his treatment of children in the course of his work, we nevertheless are conducting a full assessment of that question.

Rivas-Vasquez, was released after posting a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on June 14.