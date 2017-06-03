× Hamden man charged with possession child pornography

HAMDEN — A Hamden man is facing criminal charges after police said he was in possession of child pornography.

On May 31, Luis Rivas-Vasquez, 56, turned himself in to Hamden police where he was charged with possession of child pornography.

In 2015, Hamden Police Department Computer Crimes Unit conducted an investigation regarding child pornography. Computer equipment was seized from Rivas-Vasquez home, police said.

A forensic examination found 13 movie files of suspected child pornography and police said they submitted an arrest warrant for Rivas-Vasquez.

Rivas-Vasquez, was released after posting a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on June 14.