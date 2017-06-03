High School Baseball: Holy Cross, Watertown advance to state playoff semifinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- The Class S Baseball Tournament reached the quarter finals Saturday afternoon with the number one seed Crusaders of Holy Cross High School hosting the number No. 8 Thomaston High School Golden Bears.

The Golden Bears, in the top of the first got on the board when Devin Acker sent a well hit grounder over second base and into center field driving home Jonathan Wilson who slid to beat the throw at the plate. It didn’t take long for the Crusaders to respond after tying the game 1-1 in the bottom of the inning after Tim Zupkus placed a fly ball in center field that allowed Fran Phelan to cross the plate giving Holy Cross the lead 2-1.

The hits kept coming for the Crusaders, in the second Phelan smacked a fly ball deep to center field that brought in two more runs as Holy Cross was well on their way to a 10-1 victory to move on to the semifinals game on Tuesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANFORD -- The No. 5 Hornets of Branford High School took on the No. 2 Watertown Indians in the Class L quarter finals.

Indians scored in the first inning and the Hornets countered in the bottom of the inning scoring two runs to take a 2-1 lead. Watertown would regain the lead in the third when they scored to runs to lead 3-2. The Indians would add one more in the fifth to lead 4-2. Hornets would not go down easy, getting a run back in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Indians lead, 4-3. Watertown would hold the lead in the seventh thanks to freshman left hand pitcher Steve Phillips who pitched a complete game with 2 strike outs and only giving up seven hits as Watertown moved on to the semifinals where they will face Foran on Tuesday night.