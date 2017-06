× House Fire in Milford displaces 3 people

MILFORD — Red Cross said a house in Milford has displaced one family Saturday evening.

Milford firefighters responded to a house fire at 21 Daggett Street around 5 p.m. According to Red Cross, they are currently assisting the family of three. No additional details have been released at this time.

