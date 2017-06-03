Money raised for Breast Cancer cure in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Thousands of people gathered at Bushnell Park to race to find a cure for breast cancer.

Survivors dressed in pink and either ran or walked a 5K. Most of the money raised, stayed in Connecticut, going towards research and education for breast cancer. Lori van Dam, the CEO of Komen New England said early detection is key.

"Connecticut has unfortunately one of the highest incidents of breast cancer in the country and what that means is that 3,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer just here in Connecticut," van Dam said.

She said many family members come to support a loved one going through breast cancer treatment, because it's a way that they can feel like they're doing something to help along the person's road to recovery.

"Coming to the race, raising money, being part of the community, is a really important step for the healing process of the whole family," van Dam said.