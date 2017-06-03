Partly cloudy Saturday, cooler than average temps in the 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Right now, Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend with morning sunshine mixing in with a few afternoon clouds and cooler-than-average temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday will remain dry though midday, but as the afternoon progresses, we'll increase the chance of seeing a few showers. It doesn't look like a wash-out in the afternoon but if you can move your outdoor plans up to the morning you have a better chance at staying dry.

Periods of rain will continue Sunday night into Monday with a cloudy, cooler and wet first week of June. High temperatures will only average in the 60s. A warmer, brighter set-up is possible late-next week.

Forecast Details:

Today: Partly cloudy. High: Low 70s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Chance afternoon/evening showers. High: 60s-near 70.

Monday & Tuesday: Cloudy, cooler and wet with periods of rain & drizzle. High: 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy, chance for scattered showers. High: 60s.

