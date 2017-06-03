× State police urge residents to remain vigilant following London attacks; Gov. Malloy issues statement

HARTFORD — Connecticut State Police is asking the public to remain cautious following the the London attacks that took place Saturday night.

State police said “the following tragic events that took place in London, the Connecticut State Police along with our partners on the local, state and federal level continue to monitor developments as they become available.”

“Currently there are no known or suspected threats to the State of Connecticut regarding this event, and the fusion center will continue to monitor and disseminate any relevant updates,” added state police.

Governor Dannel Malloy said “Our thoughts are prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those impacted by these senseless acts of violence – we mourn for those who lost loved ones and prayed for those who are injured. While we do not yet know the full details of today’s event, it is an admonition that we must always remain vigilant and is a reminder that if you see something, say something.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the incidents involving a vehicle and reported stabbings in London “is being treated as a potential act of terrorism.”

England has been on edge since May 22, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

Troopers urge residents to remain vigilant. Urgent matters call 911, non-urgent matters call any troop, local pd or tipline @ 1-866-HLS-TIPS pic.twitter.com/Na4TEQtKM7 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 4, 2017

President Donald Trump took to Twitter following the incidents.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017