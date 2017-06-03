× Summit planned as Puerto Rican activists in Connecticut form new group

NEW HAVEN — Puerto Ricans from across Connecticut will be gathering in New Haven to organize a new advocacy group to support Puerto Rico during the unincorporated U.S. territory’s economic crisis.

A daylong summit is planned Saturday at the Roberto Clemente Leadership Academy to create the Connecticut Puerto Rican Agenda, in alliance with efforts by the National Puerto Rican Agenda.

Organizers say the group’s mission is to “unite, educate, and create solutions for the Puerto Rican people in the United States and Puerto Rico.” They also say the new Connecticut group will develop programs designed to preserve Puerto Rican heritage and culture.

The island territory is struggling to emerge from a 10-year recession that has prompted more than a half million Puerto Ricans to flee to the U.S. mainland.